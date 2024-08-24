Traders on South Cliff march to Varkala Municipality office to protest against civic body’s eviction drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of traders operating tourism-related businesses on South Cliff took out a march to the Varkala Municipality office on Friday to protest the eviction drive initiated by the local authorities. The municipal authorities have sealed two tourism establishments on South Cliff on Thursday leading to widespread protest disrupting tourism activities.

There are around 250 shops and 30 resorts on the South Cliff. It is learned that a large majority of the traders are from other states running stalls selling handicrafts and other products.Recently, the municipality had issued eviction notices to the shops following directions from the district disaster management authority in response to the escalated erosion and collapsing of the cliff. The authorities have given 15 days’ time to stall the operations. “The municipal authorities initiated action without holding discussions with the stakeholders association. This is happening at a time when discussions with the tourism department and the district collector are underway and it was unfair for the authorities to take such an extreme step.

All these shops are located on private land and this area falls under CRZ II, there are no restrictions in construction activities too.

The municipality is not giving licences to these traders, who have been running business on the cliff for more than three decades,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDC). The traders are demanding the municipality to issue numbers, authorise the structures and give trade licenses. The Varkala municipality officials maintained that they have not launched any mass eviction drive. The municipal council has decided to take strict action against illegal establishments at the destinaton.

“We took action against a couple of violators to stop new construction activities. We have served notices to unauthorised shops. Besides that, we haven’t taken any action. We have informed the tourism department and they will be taking necessary steps to rehabilitate and protect the cliff,” said Chairman Laji K M, Varkala Municipality.

The tourism department is looking for government land on the cliff to rehabilitate the traders. Varkala MLA V Joy said that a meeting has been scheduled in the first week of September to resolve the issues.