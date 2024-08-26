Balagokulam to organise Shobhayathras across Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Balagokulam has made elaborate arrangements for a Shobhayatra featuring children dressed as Lord Krishna in celebration of Sri Krishna Jayanti on Monday. Extensive Shobhayatra events will also be held in cities, including Kochi, Kozhikode, Kollam, Kottayam, Guruvayur, and Aranmula. These Shobhayatras will converge at various centres, culminating in a grand Mahashobhayatra.

This year’s Janmashtami message, ‘Punyami Mannu, Pavithrami Janmam’ (Virtuous Land and Sacred Birth), aims to highlight both environmental and nationalistic values, according to the organisers. Tableaus reflecting this message will be part of the Shobhayatras, accompanied by dance, drawing, tree worship, cultural gatherings, and ‘uriyadi’ events throughout the state.

Union Ministers George Kurien and Suresh Gopi will inaugurate the Shobhayatra gatherings in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, respectively.

Vice Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal (Thiruvananthapuram), Medical College Superintendent T K Jayakumar (Kottayam), Kannur Mata Amritanandamayi Math Head Swami Amritakripanandapuri (Kannur) among others will also participate in the Shobhayatras.