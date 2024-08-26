Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s plan to scale up infrastructure for stray dog management in legal soup

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Efforts of the City Corporation to scale up infrastructure for stray dog management, including an ABC (Animal Birth Control) Centre cum Multi Speciality Veterinary Hospital and reopening of the existing ABC centre at Thiruvallam, continues to drag on inordinately. On Saturday, 38 people were injured in an attack by suspected rabid dogs, spreading widespread panic and making the city streets unsafe for citizens. According to officials, the dog squad under the civic body caught a dog from Attukal area on Sunday.

The officials said that searches are underway for the stray dogs, but they are unsure about the exact number of dogs involved in the attack. “None of the injuries are serious and around 25 people were treated at General Hospital and 3 at Medical College. We don’t know the exact number as many of them went to private hospital,” said an official source.

As per the official sources, the Rs 4.5 crore-ABC Centre-cum-multi-speciality veterinary hospital project, the first in the district, which was supposed to take off last January, has landed in legal soup after a private party approached the High Court against establishing the facility. “The corporation procured this land from the private party decades ago and now they have approached the court against using the land for this purpose. Hence, we were forced to put on hold the project. We are waiting for the court decision,” said a senior official of the City Corporation.