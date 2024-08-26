Thiruvananthapuram: Pollock-Krasner Foundation international research grant for artist Pradeep Puthoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Renowned artist Pradeep Puthoor has been selected for the international research grant of the New York-based Pollock-Krasner Foundation (PKF). The grant, which carries, a purse of `17 lakh, has been instituted in the name of American abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock.

A native of Puthoor in Kottarakkara, Pradeep is a resident of Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram. He is a recipient of the Gottlieb Award, instituted in the name of famed American artist Adolph Gottlier, in 2021 and 2024. He is the first Asian artist to win this prestigious laurel twice.

Pradeep had also won Jackson Pollock fellowship twice, Britist Royal Overseas League Award from London and State Lalithakala Akademi award. He was also honoured with Italy Florence Biennale Award. BBC London had made a documentary based on Pradeep’s artistic life. He is an alumni of College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, and had worked there as a faculty. The latest exhibition of his works will be held in London later this year.