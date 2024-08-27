‘Kerala will be India’s productive power house with new industrial strategy’ says Principal Secretary Hanish

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As India advances toward attaining superpower status, Kerala is positioning itself as a key player in the nation’s economic future by integrating its traditional strengths with emerging technologies, said A P M Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce. He emphasised that Kerala’s Industrial Policy focused on blending conventional industries with cutting-edge sectors such as space, AI, and graphene to achieve a balance between tradition and modernity.

“India should become a superpower in the world and Kerala has to be a vibrant part of it. For that, new streams of action and new concepts have to be brought to fruition,” said Hanish.

He highlighted that Kerala’s well-established tourism industry should use the base to offer perfect a work-life balance, driven by innovative industries. “The state is focusing on both long-term and medium-term projects to ensure tangible results by the end of the current government’s term in 2026,” he said.

Kerala’s involvement in hi-tech fields, such as its contributions to ISRO’s Chandrayaan missions, showcases its growing capabilities. The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has gained global acclaim, and traditional sectors like coir, rubber, and coffee are seeing renewed opportunities. For instance, Wayanad’s robusta coffee beans received accolades at the World of Coffee Conference in Copenhagen recently. With the global market shifting from arabica beans to alternatives, Kerala’s robusta has great potential to increase its market share. The government is now planning a carbon-neutral Coffee Park as a hub for coffee promotion, harnessing local support.

Similar efforts are underway to help the rubber sector by looking beyond its traditional markets with the enhancement of quality through better research and development, besides utilisation of rubber and rubber products in new sectors that range from pharma to space. The state is also advancing its rubber sector through improved R&D and new applications, while Kerala Rubber Limited will support small and medium-sized enterprises with research facilities. A new plantation policy is under development to rejuvenate the sector, integrating eco-tourism with traditional plantation practices. In cashew processing, Kerala’s traditional techniques continue to be unique, with innovations like honey-coated nuts being explored.