Thiruvananthapuram: Corporation takes action on waste menace near airport after DGCA intervenes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to mounting complaints from airport authorities, the City Corporation has finally initiated measures to tackle the increasing waste problems and the surge in the number of bird hits which are affecting the operations of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) convened a crucial meeting with the state government urging immediate intervention to address the waste-related issues in the areas surrounding the airport. According to airport officials, the DGCA has already sent letters highlighting the severity of the issue to the District Collector and Corporation Secretary.

The dumping of slaughter and poultry waste in the vicinity of the airport has been a concern always, as the accumulation of waste attracts birds leading to frequent bird strikes at the airport. Following strict directions from the state government after the DGCA meeting, the civic authorities have taken a slew of measures to address the issue.

It is learned that there are around 50 shops in the corporation wards surrounding the airports. According to officials, the traders were not cooperating with the existing arrangement.

“We identified all the critical locations and cleared the dumpsites and after several rounds of discussions and negotiations the traders have agreed to cooperate with us. We are providing the services to the traders at a discounted rate of Rs 3 per kg. We have engaged a private service provider to collect and transport the poultry waste to Ernakulam,” said a senior official of the City Corporation. Approximately around 1.7 tonnes of slaughter and poultry waste is generated in these areas daily. For scientifically handling the carcasses and remains of large animals after slaughtering, the civic body has tied up with two fish farms in Thiruvalla and Kottayam.