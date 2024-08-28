Thiruvananthapuram: Corporation takes action on waste menace near airport after DGCA intervenes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to mounting complaints from airport authorities, the City Corporation has finally initiated measures to tackle the increasing waste problems and the surge in the number of bird hits which are affecting the operations of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.
Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) convened a crucial meeting with the state government urging immediate intervention to address the waste-related issues in the areas surrounding the airport. According to airport officials, the DGCA has already sent letters highlighting the severity of the issue to the District Collector and Corporation Secretary.
The dumping of slaughter and poultry waste in the vicinity of the airport has been a concern always, as the accumulation of waste attracts birds leading to frequent bird strikes at the airport. Following strict directions from the state government after the DGCA meeting, the civic authorities have taken a slew of measures to address the issue.
It is learned that there are around 50 shops in the corporation wards surrounding the airports. According to officials, the traders were not cooperating with the existing arrangement.
“We identified all the critical locations and cleared the dumpsites and after several rounds of discussions and negotiations the traders have agreed to cooperate with us. We are providing the services to the traders at a discounted rate of Rs 3 per kg. We have engaged a private service provider to collect and transport the poultry waste to Ernakulam,” said a senior official of the City Corporation. Approximately around 1.7 tonnes of slaughter and poultry waste is generated in these areas daily. For scientifically handling the carcasses and remains of large animals after slaughtering, the civic body has tied up with two fish farms in Thiruvalla and Kottayam.
“We have started getting results and dumping has come down significantly. If the traders don’t cooperate with the present arrangement we will suspend their licences,” said the official. In an effort to curb further dumping of waste, the civic body jointly with the airport authorities have formed a surveillance team to ensure continuous monitoring.
Rendering plant to be established soon
The City Corporation has already identified land for setting up a rendering plant to treat slaughter waste. The airport authorities have promised to find funds for the project under its CSR scheme. “We have opened the EoI (Expression of Interest) and there are around three eligible agencies. We will be visiting their facilities soon before selecting the right agency for us. The Request for Proposal (RFP) will be awarded after that. The airport will be chipping in around Rs 1 crore for the project, the civic body will find the rest of the funds for executing it. We are still working out a model for the implementation of the project,” said a senior official of the City Corporation.
