Thiruvananthapuram corporation adalat resolves 552 complaints

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 552 complaints were resolved at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s local adalat held here on Thursday. An official release issued here said that of the total complaints received, 497 cases were decided in favour of the complainants.

In a significant intervention, Local Self Government Department (LSGD) Minister M B Rajesh announced an amendment to the Kerala Municipality Building Rules (KMBR) allowing for a reduction in the frontyard setback to one metre for houses up to 100 sq metres in up to two cents within the Corporation or municipality boundaries.

The new amendment applies when the access road in front of the house is less than three metres wide. The new relaxation will be granted to families who do not have other suitable land for residential purposes. The decision to bring the amendment was made during the settlement of a complaint from Nagaraj and K Maniyamma, residents of Nemom, in the adalat. The amendment to Rule 26(4) and 28(3) of the KMBR 2019 will benefit thousands of families across the state.

The adalat had pre-selected cases received online, and all 521 of these complaints were addressed. Of these, 474 cases were resolved favourably, while 47 were dismissed.

On Thursday, 31 complaints received in person were resolved on the spot, with 23 decided in favour of the complainants and 8 dismissed. A total of 251 complaints were submitted in person during the adalat. The remaining complaints have been forwarded for further inquiry and will be resolved within two weeks and the complainants will be informed. The adalat concluded at 8.15pm.

The adalat was led by Minister M B Rajesh, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Deputy Mayor P K Raju, special secretary of the LSGD T V Anupama, principal director S Sambasiva Rao, rural director Dineshan Cheruvat and others.