Thiruvananthapuram corporation to explore feasibility of scientific rehabilitation of strays

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council, which met here on Friday, has decided to study the feasibility of scientifically rehabilitating stray dogs in the state capital. The council has also decided to welcome NGOs for carrying out sterilisation of strays. The corporation council witnessed heated discussions over the growing number of stray dog attacks in the capital.

Last week, as many as 38 people in busy areas in the capital, including Ayurveda College Junction located close to the Secretariat, were attacked by a rabid dog. The opposition councillors raised this issue in the council highlighting the failure of the ruling front in managing the growing population of stray canines.

Opposition leader and BJP councillor M R Gopan said that the capital was witnessing stray dog attacks like never before. He said that the ruling front failed to control the growing stray dog population or handle aggressive dogs that are making the streets of residential areas unsafe for residents. “They are roaming around in packs attacking people. One of the reasons for this is the growing illegal slaughtering. They are throwing slaughter waste out in the open and the consumption of raw meat has made stray dogs more aggressive. Families are unable to send their children alone to school because of fear of stray dog attacks,” said Gopan. He said that the ruling front has failed to provide a healthy solution to the issue.

BJP councillors alleged that the sterilisation of stray dogs had failed and demanded that the Corporation should take responsibility for the treatment of those bitten by street dogs. In response, the ruling front pointed out the hurdles posed by the Animal Birth Control Rules by the Centre that prevent euthanising aggressive dogs and suggested that all parties should come together to seek amendments to the existing laws with the support of MPs and Union Ministers from the state.

Currently, the civic body is carrying out sterilisation at Pettah Veterinary Hospital, which has only very limited facilities.

Health standing committee chairperson Gayathri Babu told the council that a project worth Rs 40 lakh is underway for the renovation of the Pettah Hospital. She claimed that the decline in the stray dog population indicates the success of the sterilisation drive done by the civic body.