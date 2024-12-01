Kerala to streamline palliative care services

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to streamline and coordinate palliative care services across the state.

The new initiative aims to provide support to the elderly and bedridden individuals without any form of discrimination. The CM emphasised that the local self-government (LSG) department will lead the project, with cooperation from the health and social justice departments.

During the meeting, Pinarayi directed officials to ensure that palliative care services are provided to both APL and BPL individuals, without any discrimination based on income. The state currently has various palliative care centres operated by different organisations, along with services provided by the health, social justice departments, and LSGs.

The CM stressed the need for better coordination among these services, including volunteers, under a unified programme.