CPM, Congress failed people of Kerala, says BJP national leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing the CPM-led state government and the Congress of failing the people of Kerala, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said there was growing frustration and disillusionment among the people with the current political leadership in the state.
Chugh was speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday on the sidelines of the BJP’s ‘Sangathan Parv.’
Chugh alleged that both the CPM and the Congress have failed to present any meaningful agenda or vision for the development of Kerala.
"The people of Kerala are saddened and frustrated with these parties, which have repeatedly hindered the state’s progress with their lack of foresight and unholy alliances. Kerala deserves better, and the people are demanding a change,” he remarked.
Emphasising the BJP’s commitment to development, Chugh asserted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP envisions a “double-engine government” in Kerala.
“We have already gained the trust and support of more than 20 per cent of the people in Kerala. The citizens are inspired by Modi’s politics of development and are ready to support BJP’s transformative agenda,” he added.
Highlighting the success of BJP-led governments across India, Chugh cited the recent victories in Maharashtra and Haryana as evidence of the people’s unwavering support for the BJP’s pro-poor, pro-women, pro-youth, and pro-farmer policies.
“Under PM Modi’s leadership, initiatives like housing for the poor, access to clean toilets, and food security have brought tangible benefits to millions. At the same time, India’s global image has been reshaped, and our nation stands strong in the world order,” he said.
Chugh described Congress as a “sinking ship” that has lost its ideological direction.
“Even CPM has admitted that Congress has surrendered its ideology at the office of the IUML,” he said.
This, he argued, further exposes the Congress’s lack of credibility and inability to serve the people. Chugh expressed confidence that the people will vote for change in the upcoming elections.
“The people of Kerala want a government that prioritises their welfare. BJP is ready to provide that leadership,” he said.