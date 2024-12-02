CPM, Congress failed people of Kerala, says BJP national leader

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Accusing the CPM-led state government and the Congress of failing the people of Kerala, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said there was growing frustration and disillusionment among the people with the current political leadership in the state.

Chugh was speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday on the sidelines of the BJP’s ‘Sangathan Parv.’

Chugh alleged that both the CPM and the Congress have failed to present any meaningful agenda or vision for the development of Kerala.

"The people of Kerala are saddened and frustrated with these parties, which have repeatedly hindered the state’s progress with their lack of foresight and unholy alliances. Kerala deserves better, and the people are demanding a change,” he remarked.

Emphasising the BJP’s commitment to development, Chugh asserted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP envisions a “double-engine government” in Kerala.

“We have already gained the trust and support of more than 20 per cent of the people in Kerala. The citizens are inspired by Modi’s politics of development and are ready to support BJP’s transformative agenda,” he added.