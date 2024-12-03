CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee likely to expel Madhu Mullassery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM district committee is likely to expel rebel leader and former Mangalapuram area secretary Madhu Mullassery from the party’s preliminary membership.
The Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat, which met on Monday, recommended disciplinary action against him. The party leadership has called a district committee meeting for Tuesday, where the action against Madhu could be finalised.
The district secretariat meeting, attended by state secretariat member Anavoor Nagappan, strongly condemned Madhu’s actions as a direct challenge to party discipline.
“His allegations against the district secretary are unfounded. This goes against communist values. He attempted to undermine V Joy with false claims,” a district committee member told TNIE.
According to the leaders who attended the area conference, the new area committee was elected unanimously.
“However, Madhu presented a list of new committee members that excluded two existing members and included new representatives for the district conference. During the committee meeting to elect a new area secretary, both Madhu and M Jaleel were proposed for the position,” a CPM leader told TNIE.
Despite efforts from the district leadership to mediate, Madhu and Jaleel expressed their willingness to contest. Subsequently, the leaders consulted with each area committee member to gauge their support. When the results were tallied, the majority backed Jaleel for the position.
“The leaders then asked the members who had supported Madhu whether they still stood by their stand. However, they said they were ready to support Jaleel for the post. Thus, the new secretary’s name was announced unanimously. Madhu did not express any dissatisfaction during the conference and was present until its conclusion,” the leader added.