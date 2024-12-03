CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee likely to expel Madhu Mullassery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM district committee is likely to expel rebel leader and former Mangalapuram area secretary Madhu Mullassery from the party’s preliminary membership.

The Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat, which met on Monday, recommended disciplinary action against him. The party leadership has called a district committee meeting for Tuesday, where the action against Madhu could be finalised.

The district secretariat meeting, attended by state secretariat member Anavoor Nagappan, strongly condemned Madhu’s actions as a direct challenge to party discipline.

“His allegations against the district secretary are unfounded. This goes against communist values. He attempted to undermine V Joy with false claims,” a district committee member told TNIE.