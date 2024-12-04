Expelled CPM leader Madhu to join BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM on Tuesday expelled its former Mangalapuram area secretary Madhu Mullassery from the party’s primary membership.

The DYFI ousted Madhu’s son Mithun from the organisation following Madhu’s rebellion. Meanwhile, Madhu said that he would join the BJP on Wednesday.

Announcing the decision to expel Madhu, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy told media that Madhu has been expelled from the party for anti- party activities.

“Even while he was the area secretary, Madhu had been engaged in talks with the BJP. Now the doubt has been proven right. His statements against leaders were not in tune with the values upheld by the party. Besides, he had defamed the CPM in front of the public. He had also indulged in character assassination of the district secretary. We are also considering the option of initiating legal action against Madhu in view of his allegation that I had contested election for making money,” Joy said.

Meanwhile, Madhu said that he would join the BJP on Wednesday. BJP district leaders visited Madhu on Tuesday. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and former minister V Muralidharan also visited Madhu’s house and greeted him.

Madhu will join the party by receiving membership from state president K Surendran. BJP district president V V Rajesh has been in touch with Madhu ever since Madhu started distancing from the CPM.

The Congress district leadership had also contacted Madhu. The BJP sees the arrival of Madhu as a boost to the party especially in view of the coming local body election. Mangalapuram being a left fort, the BJP has been trying hard to intrude into the left vote base using Madhu’s influence. CPM is in power in six panchayats and one block panchayat under Mangalapuram area committee.