Community involvement in healthcare necessary, says Dr M R Rajagopal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr M R Rajagopal, Chairman Emeritus of Pallium India, said on Wednesday that there should be community involvement in healthcare delivery to ensure comprehensive care as advocated by the WHO.

He expressed concerns over ignoring the health-related sufferings of patients in a disease-focused healthcare system.

Acknowledging the role played by the community he explained that the suffering can be social, physical, spiritual and emotional and measures to address the suffering should encompass all these. He pointed out that less than 4% of the needy has access to pain relief in the country.

He was delivering the 6th V Ramachandran Memorial lecture at Centre for Management Development (CMD).

Chairman of CMD and former Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand, who presided over the meeting, recollected the role played by former Chief Secretary V Ramachandran as silent activist and institution builder.

The family of Ramachandran, including his wife and former Chief Secretary Padma Ramachandran, attended the event online.