‘Udyama 1.0’ conclave from tomorrow; to foster industry-academia ties

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry, the state government will organise a series of conclaves, the first of which will begin here on Saturday (December 7).

Named ‘Udyama 1.0’, the four-day conclave organised by the Directorate of Technical Education, focuses on skill development, fostering industry collaboration and technology integration.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu told reporters here on Thursday that the conclave aims to establish sustainable collaboration model that benefits both academia and industry.

The key goals of the conclave include promoting intellectual development among students and faculty and improving the quality of technical education offered in the state.

The conclave will foster a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives. “By bridging the gap between academia and industry, the conclave will ensure that Kerala’s educational institutions are preparing graduates to meet modern workforce demands while providing industries with the talent and innovation they need to thrive,” she said.