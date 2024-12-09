Minor boy among three held with 127g MDMA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu police on Sunday arrested three people, including a minor boy, for possession of MDMA. Around 127g of the contraband they had bought from Bengaluru to sell her was seized. Agaras, 28, of Sarkara near Chirayinkeezhu, and Raees, 18, of Mudapuram were arrested along with the minor, based on the information provided by Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).

Police sources said Agaras had been peddling drugs for the past six months. Before that, he was involved in a few criminal cases registered in the Kadakkavoor and Chirayinkeezhu police stations. The police had received information that Agaras was bringing in large quantities of MDMA from Bengaluru and selling it to customers, including school students.

“Agaras used to bring in large quantities of MDMA from Bengaluru. He had about a dozen odd boys aged around 18 years working for him. We had been tailing him for the past few days upon learning that he was peddling drugs from flats that he rented in city,” said a police officer.