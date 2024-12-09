‘Vanitha Junction’ to be expanded to more areas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Planning Committee has decided to expand its project ‘Vanitha Junction’. The project is aimed at making public spaces more inclusive and accessible for women, particularly at night.

Initially implemented in Kattakkada, the project will be launched in more panchayats and municipalities in the district, with recent events held at Kallikkad, Nedumangad, Pothencode, Karode, Nagaroor and Pallickal.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan inaugurated Vanitha Junction at Kattakada on November 1, where cultural programmes and a night walk attracted participation from women across all walks of life, making the event a success. The programme’s vision extends beyond safety to holistic development.

“This financial year, we plan to launch a women’s club, recreation programmes and an open gymnasium,” said Kattakkada panchayat president K Anilkumar.

The campaign aims to establish Vanitha Junctions across 73 grama panchayats and 4 municipalities, hosting public meetings and cultural events in at least one public square in each local body.

The initiative not only fosters women’s empowerment but also strengthens community bonds and the idea of sorority.

Through Vanitha Junction, the district is taking bold steps toward creating a safer, more inclusive society, where women can reclaim public spaces and enjoy their freedom sans hesitation.