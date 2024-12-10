Enable people to experience essence of governance: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the environment necessary must be ensured for citizens to experience the true essence of governance.
Inaugurating the launch of taluk-level adalats – Karuthalum Kaithamgum – at a function held at the Women’s College, the chief minister highlighted the importance of timely resolution of issues.
He also criticised certain offices and areas for behaviour suggesting that they hold special privileges to bypass procedures.
This is not what the state desires and will not tolerate such behaviour, the chief minister said. He emphasised that the government would take a firm stand against such practices and ensure that the officials perform their duties with dedication.
Reminding that there is a life behind every file, Pinarayi pointed out that some offices still struggle because of inefficiency. Interventions will be made in the secretariat and other offices to address these challenges, he said.
On the occasion, the chief minister also announced efforts to enhance the online system for service delivery. At present, around 800 services are available online, with a majority of the deployment at the local body and revenue levels where public interaction is higher.
He said citizens should not face difficulties in resolving their issues and the government is dedicated to making governance more accessible and efficient.
‘Karuthalum Kaithamgum’ witnessed significant public participation last year too. During the inaugural event, the chief minister handed over various orders and documents to the petitioners. The event was presided over by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil and attended by Education Minister V Sivankutty, MLAs Antony Raju, Kadakampally Surendran, V K Prasanth, V Joy, and V Sasi, and Mayor Arya Rajendran.