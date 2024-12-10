Taluk adalat provides quick relief to applicants in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beemabeevi, a 68-year-old resident of Varuvilakam near Beemapally, has been living in isolation for long, after losing her husband and children long ago.

On Monday, she finally found some solace and support at the taluk adalat at Women’s College. Beemabeevi previously had a blue ration card. Now struggling for her daily sustenance, she approached the adalat seeking to revise it to an yellow card so as to avail more benefits.

The request was granted as Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil provided immediate assistance. After considering her application, the minister issued the official nod for issuing a yellow card and handed it over to her on the spot. She thanked the government for the empathetic and timely resolution of her request.

At the adalat, as many as 290 priority ration cards were distributed. A total of 302 applications related to the civil supplies department came up from Thiruvananthapuram taluk.