Taluk adalat provides quick relief to applicants in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Beemabeevi, a 68-year-old resident of Varuvilakam near Beemapally, has been living in isolation for long, after losing her husband and children long ago.
On Monday, she finally found some solace and support at the taluk adalat at Women’s College. Beemabeevi previously had a blue ration card. Now struggling for her daily sustenance, she approached the adalat seeking to revise it to an yellow card so as to avail more benefits.
The request was granted as Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil provided immediate assistance. After considering her application, the minister issued the official nod for issuing a yellow card and handed it over to her on the spot. She thanked the government for the empathetic and timely resolution of her request.
At the adalat, as many as 290 priority ration cards were distributed. A total of 302 applications related to the civil supplies department came up from Thiruvananthapuram taluk.
Based on eligibility criteria, 290 applicants were issued Priority Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards. Among these, 234 were Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards, and 56 were Priority Household (PHH) cards.
Chenthitta native Ramani, whose son has both his kidneys failed, was desperate when she turned up for the Thiruvananthapuram taluk-level adalat at Women’s College on Monday. She wanted to avail pension for her son’s treatment.
“I couldn’t register online or through the taluk office. So I came with my neighbour to give an application for pension under the Samaswasam scheme,” Ramani said .
She was among the many who directly approached the government seekig support at the adalat. As many as 379 direct applications came up at the specially set up counters. A total of 1,137 applications were received as part of the taluk-level adalat programme ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’.