Where art lives, breathes and thrives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gouthami M G and Amiya Jemeemah Hisham, two friends with a love for art, turned a simple dream into reality by setting up a cozy art studio and gallery in the middle of the city. What started as a casual thought - imagining a space where they could sit and create art - quickly became a warm, inviting haven within just three months of its inception.

Gouthami, a 27-year-old exhibition designer, and Amiya, a 30-year-old architect with a background in film studies, met while collaborating on a curation project. Soon, they opened Bottega, an art studio and gallery. The Italian word Bottega means a studio or workshop of a major artist, where other artists may also work from.

“It started as a small studio, but having travelled around the world and experienced many cultures, we began to think about the challenges in the art scene in the city. Art is not easily accessible here. Though there are many talented local artists, there are not many places for them to showcase their work. Seeing this gap, and with our background in curation, we decided to open a studio with a gallery space to feature local artists,” says Gouthami.

Their first exhibition, ‘Nokkatte Nokkikotte’, started as a social experiment. They decided to feature sketchbooks of three artists and invite visitors to contribute their own sketchbooks to the library.