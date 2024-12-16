IFFK 2024: 67 films to be screened on Day 4

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fourth day of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Monday will showcase 67 films across 14 theatres in various categories. Highlights include Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai in the Restored Classics section, the Iranian film Me, Maryam, the Children and 26 Others in the International Competition category, and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ann Hui’s works Boat People and The Postmodern Life of My Aunt. The World Cinema section will feature Abhijit Mazumdar’s Body, while the Festival Favourites category will screen Sean Baker’s Anora and Grand Tour by Miguel Gomes.

Another major attraction of the day is the Aravindan Memorial Lecture by French music composer and producer Beatrice Thiriet, scheduled at 2.30pm.

The World Cinema section will also screen films like The Divorce, Young Hearts, and Viet and Nam. In the Latin American section, The Longest Summer and The Freshly Cut Grass will be featured. The Madhu Ambat Retrospective includes An Ode to Lost Love, while the Female Gaze category will showcase films such as Holy Cow and Sima’s Song. Contemporary Filmmaker in Focus will highlight Hong Sang-Soo’s Ha Ha Ha, and Khandhar will be screened under the Celebrating Shabana Azmi section.

Notable premieres at IFFK include Young Hearts, a story of teenage love between Elias and his neighbour Alexander. The film won the Crystal Bear award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The Divorce narrates the conflict between Salimsak, a Kazakh villager, and his wife after he performs as a woman in a play during the 1920s. This film was awarded Best Picture at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Viet and Nam, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival, portrays the lives of two miners working deep beneath the Earth’s surface.

Additionally, Malayalam films to be screened on the day include Appuram, Mukhakannadi, Victoria, Kishkindha Kaandam, Velicham Thedi, and Saudi Vellakka.

