Night show: IFFK takes different vibe post sundown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post sundown, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) venues take on a different vibe. Indeed, Tagore Theatre at night has always held a subtle charm during IFFK. In earlier editions, the festival evenings were marked by loud gatherings, protests, and delegates shedding formality — casually dressed, unwinding with swaying music.

This year, however, the atmosphere is a tad different. A soothing calm envelops the venues, though they remain packed with the night crowd. Delegates can be seen heading to eateries for quick bites.

Various small-scale businesses have pitched tents on the premises, including one that exude fruity and peachy fragrances, drawing people towards the shop. The heady perfumes are captivating, but more so are the glistening glass vials under the glow of night lamps.

Some eateries adopted quirky names to match the festival spirit. One stall, for instance, is named Kim ki Muk. “It is a play on the name of South Korean director Kim Ki-duk,” says Santosh C A, its owner, .

Tea stalls remain the biggest crowdpuller, offering a much-needed nighttime sip.

Recently, as many treated themselves to the night-timefare, a band of three was seen belting out Malayalam and Hindi numbers. “This is my first time at IFFK, and I am loving it,” gushed Ankit, the guitarist and vocalist. Together with Asif and Adarsh, Ankit formed The Vocz a year ago.