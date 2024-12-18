Night show: IFFK takes different vibe post sundown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post sundown, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) venues take on a different vibe. Indeed, Tagore Theatre at night has always held a subtle charm during IFFK. In earlier editions, the festival evenings were marked by loud gatherings, protests, and delegates shedding formality — casually dressed, unwinding with swaying music.
This year, however, the atmosphere is a tad different. A soothing calm envelops the venues, though they remain packed with the night crowd. Delegates can be seen heading to eateries for quick bites.
Various small-scale businesses have pitched tents on the premises, including one that exude fruity and peachy fragrances, drawing people towards the shop. The heady perfumes are captivating, but more so are the glistening glass vials under the glow of night lamps.
Some eateries adopted quirky names to match the festival spirit. One stall, for instance, is named Kim ki Muk. “It is a play on the name of South Korean director Kim Ki-duk,” says Santosh C A, its owner, .
Tea stalls remain the biggest crowdpuller, offering a much-needed nighttime sip.
Recently, as many treated themselves to the night-timefare, a band of three was seen belting out Malayalam and Hindi numbers. “This is my first time at IFFK, and I am loving it,” gushed Ankit, the guitarist and vocalist. Together with Asif and Adarsh, Ankit formed The Vocz a year ago.
“Asif and I work in Technopark, and Adarsh is into clinical research. This is also part of our weekend jaunt,” he added as they packed up to move towards Manaveeyam for more jamming. “Post 7pm, that’s where all the fun is.”
True to his words, Manaveeyam Veedhi has transformed into a lively cultural hub and is buzzing.
The street turns into a gala affair with bands performing on makeshift stages, as delegates groove to the rhythms. Surprisingly, amid the din, there are quieter corners where post-screening discussions unfold.
In one such spot, a group of four gathers — old friends who meet just once a year during IFFK. “We come from Kannur, Palakkad, and Pathanamthitta. Usually, our meetings are at Tagore, but this time, Manaveeyam plays the host,” said Noufal A, an FTII graduate and scriptwriter. Elsewhere on the street, a group celebrates the birthday of their teammate, Nikhil.
Here, too, chai shops remain open well into the night and run packed with delegates who down cups of tea and help themselves to quick bites.
“The shift of cultural programmes to Manaveeyam was a decision by the IFFK committee, aimed at creating a festival corridor linking Tagore Theatre, Manaveeyam, and Nishagandhi, where night screenings take place,” said IFFK deputy director H Shaji.
The idea was to decongest venues and minimise chaos. The decision to segregate activities seems to have worked. The main venues, including Tagore, retain a stately air, while Manaveeyam is soaking in the revelry. Even protests, if any, have to be held there, though the music and merriment left little room or time for such events.
Music shows coming up
December 18: Music show by Funkus Band; From 6.30pm at Manaveeyam Veedhi
December 19: Music show by Prarthana + ONV Choir; From 6.30pm at Manaveeyam Veedhi
Closing Ceremony, December 20: Flute concert by Rajesh Cherthala and team; from 5 to 5.45pm at Nishagandhi