Three-day celebration of local talent, food & music

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This year, ‘Locally Made’ returns with a Christmas Carnival to kick off the festive season. The 8th edition of the event promises to celebrate local talent and festival cheer. The three-day gala is set to light up the Salvation Army School Ground, Kowdiar, from December 20 to 22.

Organised by a five-member team led by Amal Babu, the founder of the Instagram page ‘WhatsAroundThiruvananthapuram,’ the carnival aims to create visibility and opportunities for small-scale businesses in the region.

“The goal is to create visibility, exposure, opportunities, and a space for people from different communities to come together and showcase their small-scale businesses,” says Amal.

With more than 75 stalls, the event features an array of handcrafted items, artisanal gifts, eco-friendly décor, clothing, and Christmas specials. Visitors can shop these unique items from local artists, home chefs, jewellery makers, and more.

A lineup of engaging workshops, including henna art, pottery, and more, will provide attendees with hands-on experiences. Additionally, live performances by regional musicians and a one-hour spoken word special titled ‘Antifragile’ will highlight stories of resilience and creativity.

For food lovers, a food festival with a selection of home-cooked delicacies and festive treats awaits. Popular names in the capital like Lyzaq Honey, Home Slice Cakes, Taste Magic, Hilton Garden Inn, MRA, Chai Cult and others will present their best dishes at the food court.

The musical highlight includes performances by the Street Academics, Kalla Sha Live, Kaalam music band, DJ Kolf, and more. The event’s official title sponsor, Luxon Tata, will showcase a 20-EV vehicle carnival as part of their green initiative.

“We have been organising ‘Locally Made’ consistently, and moving forward, we plan to scale it up and establish it as a brand. We plan to expand the carnival to cities like Kochi and Bengaluru,” Amal adds.

The carnival is pet-friendly, inviting attendees to bring their furry companions. The event runs from 4pm to 10pm daily. Entry tickets are available at WhatsAround Thiruvananthapuram’s Instagram bio.