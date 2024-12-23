Open-Ended portrays working of inner minds of personalities: Prabha Varma

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Open-Ended, a compilation of feature articles by S T Sureshkumar, is a valuable contribution to the future generations as it throws light into the working of the inner minds of many great personalities who excelled in their respective domains, poet Prabha Varma has said after releasing the book at the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Open-Ended includes Sureshkumar’s features and interviews that were originally published in The New Indian Express and Kala Kaumudi. Prabha Varma added the book also gives valuable inputs about the milieu in which each personality has made his or her mark.

Open-Ended includes interviews with music maestros, great singers, actors, besides features on movies, patriots and nature. “The book is an apt portrayal of the inner minds of the people interviewed. It also embodies the values that each of these personalities stood for,” Prabha Varma said. He added that Sureshkumar has painstakingly featured the creative contributions of each person in their respective fields without going into their blemishes.

Music researcher Ravi Menon said the highlight of Open-Ended was the goodness that it embodies. At a time when negativity is thriving around us, bringing out such a book with goodness at its core, is a great achievement, he noted.