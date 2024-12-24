Chirayinkeezhu murder case: Prime accused, accomplice arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have arrested the prime accused and his accomplice in the murder of Vishnu Prasad, 25, that took place on November 22 at Aanathalavattom, Chirayinkeezhu. The main accused Jayan was arrested from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

Jayan aka auto Jayan, 43, of Mudapuram, SN Junction in Kizhuvilam village, has a history of over 50 criminal cases, including murder, theft and robbery, registered across police stations in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. Following the crime, Jayan hid in a plantation near Mulliyan Kavu, Attingal, for two days before escaping to Tamil Nadu with help from his friend, Lal, 51, a native of Koonthalloor in Kizhuvalam.

Jayan managed to stay off the radar for a month by frequently changing his hideouts in Tamil Nadu and did not use mobile phones. However, a special investigation team formed by Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Ajitha Beegum IPS and led by Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief Kiran Narayanan IPS tracked him down.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Attingal DySP Manjulal, with a team comprising Chirayinkeezhu Inspector V S Vineesh, SI B Dileep, Senior CPO Vishnu and CPO Sunilraj.