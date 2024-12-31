Eminent speakers to attend Kerala Assembly Book Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly is set to host the third edition of its prestigious book festival from January 7 to 13. The event will feature eminent personalities from political, cultural, and social spheres, fostering meaningful discussions on contemporary issues.

The festival will commence with thought-provoking sessions by noted personalities Devdutt Pattanaik and Brinda Karat on the inaugural day. In the following days, prominent figures such as MP Shashi Tharoor, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Bobby Jose Kattikkad, S M Vijayanand, Krishnakumar, Joseph Annamkutty Jose, and A M Shinas will participate in engaging discussions.

Key sessions include Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan speaking on the anxieties of a democrat, Dr K Sreenivas Rao addressing India’s literary heritage, and Dr Satheesh Balasubramaniam shedding light on advancements in healthcare technology.

Additionally, Radha Kumar will discuss India’s Evolving Democracy: Lessons Learned, while Prof C Mrinalini will delve into the topic ‘Single Mothers in Itihasas’. Dr Divya S Iyer will focus on the intersection of reading and mental health, and Sunil P Elayidom will explore the theme ‘Books and Humans’. The festival, themed ‘Reading as a Passion’, will feature over 350 book releases and more than 60 book discussions.