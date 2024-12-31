Man injured in self-immolation attempt dies in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 43-year-old man died on Monday while in treatment for severe burn injuries sustained during a self-immolation attempt on December 23. The deceased is Ratheesh, a native of Vizhinjam.

The incident happened around 10:15 pm near CPM district conference venue shortly after the chief minister left.

According to the Vizhinjam police, Ratheesh was a daily wage worker burdened by debts, including bank loans.

Ratheesh, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attempted to climb the stage twice during the programme but was stopped by CPM workers.

He was then taken to the side of the stage, where he poured petrol over his body and set himself ablaze while seated on a chair. His wife and children were nearby, watching the programme.

CPM workers rushed to put out the fire using sacks and tarpaulins. He was then taken to the hospital.

During treatment, his statement was recorded, where he said financial debt as the reason for taking the extreme step. Ratheesh is survived by wife Asha and children Kashi, Kiran and Kaushal.