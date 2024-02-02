Thiruvananthapuram: Suryakanthi RE and EV expo to begin on Friday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day Suryakanthi RE and EV Expo aimed at promoting green energy consumption will get under way in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Power Minister K Krishnankutty will inaugurate the expo at Putharikandam Maithanam at 11am. Local-Self Government Minister M B Rajesh will preside over the event. ANERT (Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology) and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are jointly organizing the expo.

The expo aims to promote green energy consumption through traditional power sources. An exhibition of Akshaya power equipment, technical seminars, project presentations, and job fairs will be organized as part of the event. The opportunity to interact with producers and bank officials is also on offer, said the organizers.

They said interaction with technical officials at the national level, discussions on getting solar subsidy and procuring bank loans at lower interest rates and others will be conducted at the expo.

