Kerala: Left with no choice, CPM embraces neo-liberalism

THIRUVANANTHPURAM: Caught between the Central government’s stranglehold and a staring financial crisis, the CPM-led government in the state is faced with a stubborn TINA (There Is No Alternative) factor.
Realising that it could not implement its own ideas and Left-leaning policies in the only state where it is in power, the Left government has reached a dead end and decided to embrace neo-liberalism openly.
The state budget presented on Monday by Finance Minister K N Balagopal opens all sectors to foreign private capital, strikingly incorporates a half-a-century-old Chinese model ‘market socialism’ in the form of special development zone (SDZ), a parallel to India’s special economic zone.
“The CPM could not implement its own policies in Kerala in the Indian scenario,” veteran leader S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE.
“The question that remains in front of the party is: Shall we wait for a conducive situation in which we could adopt and implement our policies? Or shall our government tender resignation because we could not implement our policies? If we resign, it will be of no use to the Left or the people of the state,” he said.
The CPM leadership decided to open its doors to neo liberal policies in the wake of the Central government’s hostile policies that suffocate the state economy through various interventions that reached a point of no turn. “There is no importance to theories like ideological puritanism now. Whether we want to survive or not? That is the question that remains,” a state secretariat member said.
The leadership has also realised that there is no option but work under the economic policies laid down by the Centre. The experiments with cooperative federalism and KIIFB have come to an end for the CPM. Thus the invitation to private capital, both foreign and Indian in sectors like tourism, eco tourism, higher education and industries is vocal.
In its last state conference held in Ernakulam in March 2022, the CPM had hinted about the necessity of private universities in its ‘perspective document.’
However, the proposal to develop SDZ in the state in line with the special economic zone is seen as offering red carpet to private capital.
The party likes to seize the opportunity by developing special development zones giving various facilities to attract foreign direct investment. However, party critics pointed out that the SDZ started in the 1970s in China reached a dead end by the first decade of this century.
Experiments come to end for CPM
