Kerala: Left with no choice, CPM embraces neo-liberalism

THIRUVANANTHPURAM: Caught between the Central government’s stranglehold and a staring financial crisis, the CPM-led government in the state is faced with a stubborn TINA (There Is No Alternative) factor.

Realising that it could not implement its own ideas and Left-leaning policies in the only state where it is in power, the Left government has reached a dead end and decided to embrace neo-liberalism openly.

The state budget presented on Monday by Finance Minister K N Balagopal opens all sectors to foreign private capital, strikingly incorporates a half-a-century-old Chinese model ‘market socialism’ in the form of special development zone (SDZ), a parallel to India’s special economic zone.

“The CPM could not implement its own policies in Kerala in the Indian scenario,” veteran leader S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE.