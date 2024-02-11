Criticism against finance dept at Kerala CPI council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the first day of the CPI state council held here on Saturday, members raised widespread criticism against the state government for its failure to disburse social security pension, and to end shortage of essential items in Maveli stores across the state. Members also drew the attention of the party leadership to the budget announcement to invite foreign and private universities to Kerala.

The members raised alarm bells about the shortage of essential commodities in Maveli stores. “It has been months since ordinary people are returning from the stores with empty hands. It is these people who voted the government to power for the consecutive second time,” leaders said. They also pointed out the lack of market intervention from the government to arrest price rise.