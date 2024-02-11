LDF to raise Premachandran’s luncheon with Prime Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF will raise the issue of RSP leader N K Premachandran attending the lunch hosted by the prime minister in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.
LDF convener E P Jayarajan said that the Kollam MP attending the lunch indicates a tacit understanding between the UDF and BJP.
“If the invitation was based on the representation of parties in the Lok Sabha, Sashi Tharoor should have been invited. However, he was not invited. This is a newfound bonhomie with the RSS”, he said. Jayarajan also alleged that the Kollam MP has taken a position that would strengthen the Sangh Parivar’s anti-minority activities.
CPM MP Elamaram Kareem also demanded the Congress to make its stand clear on Premachandran’s participation.