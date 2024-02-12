Thiruvananthapuram: Vigil against narcotic smuggling beefed up ahead of Lok Sabha polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department has heightened its vigil to curb the smuggling of narcotics, especially ganja, from other states in the wake of impending Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

The department has directed its staff to step up surveillance and plan special drives based on inputs that well-heeled drug rackets could store narcotics ahead of the Lok Sabha poll notification.A well-placed excise source said once the notification for the Lok Sabha election is declared, then the inter-state borders will be sealed and the vehicles will be subjected to intense scrutiny to thwart the illegal movement of cash and contraband.

Smuggling will be extremely risky at that time and hence the drug rackets could bring in contraband in advance and store them in their safe houses.

The ganja harvesting season has also begun in the hinterlands of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and the drug rackets would be stocking up the contraband now. “The harvesting takes place by February. Regular wholesalers utilise this period to buy ganja at cheaper prices. They would want to stock the drugs before the vehicle checking gets intense. After the poll notification is out, there could be a dearth in the supply of drugs and the rackets would want to exploit the situation.They can make a huge profit by stocking drugs and selling them when there is high demand,” said an excise officer.

The excise last week had seized about 90kg ganja in two separate raids in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and the sleuths had found that the ganja was brought in advance so that it could be sold at higher prices later.

“The gang that brought ganja from Odisha to Thiruvananthapuram last week was not stopped even once by the police in the neighbouring states. This laxity of the law enforcement agencies they would continue to make use of until the security is enhanced in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls,” the sources added.