Thiruvananthapuram has evolved into festival city: PA Mohamed Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The capital city has evolved into a festival city,” Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said in the assembly on Monday replying to a submission raised by Vattiyoorkavu MLA VK Prasanth.

Over the past several months, the city has witnessed different types of festivals that were accepted by people with open hands. Riyas exuded confidence that the city would witness a major transformation with the arrival of foreign, domestic and local tourists for various festivals. He pointed out that with the support of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, various projects were being implemented.

“Currently, there is a change in the people’s mindset as majority of them venture out at night after finishing their chores for the day. Thiruvananthapuram city will witness a sea change. The people in the capital city saw how the Manaveeyam Veedhi evolved into a major cultural centre. The old world charm of Shankhumukham beach will also be restored. The Akkulam tourism village has also hogged fame due to various development schemes,” said Riyas.