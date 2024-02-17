Kerala Congress leadership rejects resignation of DCC prez

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state leadership has rejected the resignation of the Thiruvananthapuram district president Palode Ravi. The resignation drama unfolded on Friday after the party lost power in his home panchayat, Peringamala where leaders and workers including the panchayat president, standing committee chairman deserted Congress and joined the CPM on Wednesday.

Apart from panchayat president Shinu Madathara, panchayat members Kalayapuram Ansari, M Shahnas, joined the CPM.

The loss of power in the party bastion which gave Congress a lead of 2,300 votes in the last parliament constituency was a blow to DCC president. Many local party leaders and workers had also come out against the style of functioning of Ravi. This has led to the resignation of Ravi from the post of DCC president. However, his critics in the party have termed the resignation as a drama to relieve from the backlash. Now close to VD Satheeshan, Ravi’s continuation in the post is important to the former’s camp.