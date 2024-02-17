Nishagandhi blooms again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The fragrance of culture that emanates through dance is as alluring as the scent of the Nishagandhi blooms, and hence a fiesta of dance on the famed Nishagandhi amphitheatre at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds has always been Thiruvananthapuram’s choicest festival for long.

This year’s Nishagandhi Dance Festival kicked off on Thursday and will go on till February 21.

The festival has brought with it a potpourri of talents from diverse classical art forms across India — from Bharatanatyam to Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Manipuri, Sattriyam Kuchipudi and Odissi.