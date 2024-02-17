Nishagandhi blooms again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The fragrance of culture that emanates through dance is as alluring as the scent of the Nishagandhi blooms, and hence a fiesta of dance on the famed Nishagandhi amphitheatre at Kanakakunnu Palace grounds has always been Thiruvananthapuram’s choicest festival for long.
This year’s Nishagandhi Dance Festival kicked off on Thursday and will go on till February 21.
The festival has brought with it a potpourri of talents from diverse classical art forms across India — from Bharatanatyam to Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Manipuri, Sattriyam Kuchipudi and Odissi.
The opening ceremony was radiant with performances that showed the spirit of the festival. It also had an audience drawn from within the city and outside, as well as those stopping over for a traditional treat during their tour of Kerala. Veteran danseuse Chitra Visweswaran was felicitated at the event with the ‘Nishangandhi Prasakaram’ for her exemplary service to the classical art form of Bharatanatyam.
Nishagandhi’s list for the year includes performances from both up-and-coming artists and veterans. There will also be group performances based on classical dances but exploring interesting, rare themes.
Art lovers are once again readying up for the extravaganza that comes alive for a week as dusk sets in and experience the elegance of dance.