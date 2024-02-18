Honour for Jala Samrudhi project at international conclave

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The ‘Vattatha Uravakkay Jala Samrudhi’, the participatory groundwater management programme, implemented in the Kattakada assembly constituency, won laurels at the International Water Conclave held at Shillong in Meghalaya recently. The programme, now in its seventh year, was presented at the conclave by MLA I B Sathish and project coordinator IAS A Nizamudeen.

Sathish spoke about the role of local self-government institutions and different government departments, people’s awareness programmes, the coordinated implementation and methodology.

Nizamudeen, who is also the director of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, explained the utilisation of technology, innovative strategies, achievements and feedback from the different agencies involved in the project.

The project presentation was followed by an interactive session. Session Chair Eklavya Prasad opined that the participatory water conservation programme was a model for the country. He said the project is encouraging for those who have concerns over the depletion of water resources. He exhorted the participants to emulate the project in their areas. Sathish attributed the programme’s success to teamwork.

The presentation was made at the plenary session of the conclave. Other presentations were on the water conservation programmes in Cambodia, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Department of Water Resources secretary Debashree Mukherjee delivered the keynote address. Under the Jala Samrudhi project, several initiatives, ranging from water conservation and energy audit to planting of micro forests, were implemented at Kattakada. All government offices and public schools in the constituency were covered under the energy audit.

Automatic weather stations were set up in six grama panchayats in the constituency. A study by the groundwater department found that the water level considerably increased in the constituency after the project started.

As a follow-up of the Jala Samrudhi project, the Karshika Samrudhikkai Jalasamrudhi programme is also being implemented in Kattakada.

The project aims to promote agricultural entrepreneurship. Farmers will be given awareness and support to make agriculture more profitable. Hand-holding is provided to farmers, starting from crop selection to marketing.