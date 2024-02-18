Man dies in fire outbreak at chips shop at Kaithamukku

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A man died and two others were seriously injured after a chips shop caught fire at Kaithamukku in the city on Saturday. The fire broke out at Kannan Chips around 4.30pm.

The police said the incident occurred after a large vessel used for frying chips caught fire. The shop was completely gutted and a medical shop nearby was partially damaged in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Appu Achary, the father of shop owner Kannan. Kannan and staffer Pandyan have been hospitalised with serious burns. Timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue Services and the police helped prevent the fire from spreading to other shops. Two units of the fire brigade arrived to douse fire.Eyewitnesses said the shop was engulfed in fire in about five minutes. Kannan and Pandyan managed to run out while Appu Acharay, in his 80s, was at trapped in one corner of the shop as he was packing fresh chips.

He could not run out, they said. Two LPG cylinders also exploded in the fire. Another five cylinders were removed by the rescue workers, averting a major tragedy.