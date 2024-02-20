Registrations open for ‘Vivekam 2024’ meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth between the age of 15 to 29 can now log on to www.vivekamtvm.com for participating in the one-day All Kerals Youth Colloquium ‘Vivekam 2024’ to be held on May 19 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The youth meet promises an exciting line-up of talks and discussions, says Ramakrishna Mission Thiruvananthapuram Centre, which is organising the meet. The event is scheduled to be held at Tagore Theatre. Limited slots available for the first 1,000 registrants. The registration fee is Rs 100.

Travancore royal family member Gauri Lakshmi Bai will inaugurate the event. Navy chief Admiral R Harikumar will deliver a message to the youth.

Sessions will include ‘Relevance of Vivekananda’s Views in Nation Building: Different Political Perspectives’, featuring BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati, DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj, and Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil.

In the concluding event at 3pm, Swami Satyeshananda Maharaj will speak on ‘Education for Character Formation’, and Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd) will be the chief guest.