Thiruvananthapuram MCH doctors perform heart valve replacement through neck

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The doctors at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College repeated their success at heart valve replacement through transcatheter aortic valve implantation. The procedure was performed on a 66-year-old Elamba native who was suffering from aortic valve stenosis -– a type of heart valve disease. In this, the valve between the lower left heart chamber and the body’s main artery (aorta) is narrowed and doesn’t open fully. This reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a procedure to replace an aortic valve that is narrowed and doesn’t open fully. The valve was transplanted through the carotid artery in the neck, as opposed to the normal procedure involving blood vessels of the leg. The patient is recuperating after the procedure, said the doctors.Congratulating the medical team behind the procedure, Health Minister Veena George said that this is the second case of heart valve replacement through the neck in the state.

The cardiology team which participated in the procedure included Dr K Sivaprasad, Dr V V Radhakrishnan, Dr Mathew Iype, Dr Sibu Mathew, Dr John Jose, Dr Praveen S, Dr Praveen Velappan, Dr Anjana, Dr Leys, Dr Lakshmi and senior residents. The Thoracic surgery team consisted of Dr Ravi, Dr Akash and Dr Nivin. The Anesthesia team comprised Dr Maya and Dr Ansar. They were supported by cardiovascular technologists Kishore, Aseem, Prajeesh, Neha and Jayakrishnan, and cath lab nursing staff. The surgery was done with the financial support of the government.