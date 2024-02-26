All arrangements in place for PM’s visit, says Kerala BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangements are in place for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the capital on Tuesday (February 27), the BJP district leadership has informed. As part of a rousing reception for Modi, arches, banners, flags and cutouts have been set up in various parts of the city. According to BJP district president VV Rajesh, the party is geared up to turn Modi’s first visit to Thiruvananthapuram this year as a ‘historic’ event.

Modi is slated to inaugurate the culmination of BJP state president K Surendran’s Kerala Padayatra, at the Central Stadium at 10 am on Tuesday.

At least 50,000 people are expected to attend the event along with 1,000 people who have joined BJP in various constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram. The beneficiaries of various central government schemes will also be in attendance.

On his arrival at the state capital, Modi will attend an official function related to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before heading to the Central Stadium for the party function, the BJP district leadership said. A huge stage has been erected at the Central Stadium for the PM’s programme and security has been beefed up in the city.