PM Modi to inaugurate work on Amrit Bharat stations today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stones for redevelopment works of Chengannur, Thrissur, Guruvayur, Ottapalam, Nilambur Road and Kannur as Amrit Bharat stations on Monday.

The Chengannur, considering its importance as the nearest station to reach Sabarimala, will get an infrastructure upgrade worth Rs 205 crore. The amenities designed are meant to meet the requirements of the next 40 years, said a statement.

The station will be made into Divyang-friendly with escalators, lifts, stairways and a skywalk.