‘Tatvika Avalokanam’ dissects everything, from global affairs to beef joints in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the Malayalam movie Sandesam, after losing the election, the character played by Sankaradi suggests to his team: “We need to take a Tatvika Avalokanam (philosophical review) of our failure.”

When Abhishek Ajayakumar and his partner Nicholette Jerome wanted a name for the group they were putting together, he did not need to look anywhere else. So, they chose ‘Tatvika Avalokanam’ for their debate and discussion club.

“Thiruvananthapuram has various communities dedicated to art, culture, and literature. However, we noticed a gap— a lack of a platform to express opinions,” says Abhishek.

“That is why we decided to create one ourselves. And thus, Tatvika Avalokanam was born. We started last October. Tatvika Avalokanam is a debate and discussion community aimed at promoting dialogue among people. Our topics range from international affairs to recommendations for the best beef joints in the city.”

As a research scholar and administrator of a popular Instagram page that keeps everyone in Thiruvananthapuram updated on city events, Abhishek and Nicholette conceived the idea of Tatvika Avalokanam as an open and free community that gathers every Sunday at the Reading Room in Akkulam.

It serves as a platform for meaningful conversations and debates on various topics, contributing to the intellectual atmosphere of the city.

“We maintain a strict stance of neutrality, steering clear of any affiliations with political parties or religious organisations. Our primary focus is to foster healthy conversations across a wide array of topics.