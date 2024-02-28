‘Tatvika Avalokanam’ dissects everything, from global affairs to beef joints in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the Malayalam movie Sandesam, after losing the election, the character played by Sankaradi suggests to his team: “We need to take a Tatvika Avalokanam (philosophical review) of our failure.”
When Abhishek Ajayakumar and his partner Nicholette Jerome wanted a name for the group they were putting together, he did not need to look anywhere else. So, they chose ‘Tatvika Avalokanam’ for their debate and discussion club.
“Thiruvananthapuram has various communities dedicated to art, culture, and literature. However, we noticed a gap— a lack of a platform to express opinions,” says Abhishek.
“That is why we decided to create one ourselves. And thus, Tatvika Avalokanam was born. We started last October. Tatvika Avalokanam is a debate and discussion community aimed at promoting dialogue among people. Our topics range from international affairs to recommendations for the best beef joints in the city.”
As a research scholar and administrator of a popular Instagram page that keeps everyone in Thiruvananthapuram updated on city events, Abhishek and Nicholette conceived the idea of Tatvika Avalokanam as an open and free community that gathers every Sunday at the Reading Room in Akkulam.
It serves as a platform for meaningful conversations and debates on various topics, contributing to the intellectual atmosphere of the city.
“We maintain a strict stance of neutrality, steering clear of any affiliations with political parties or religious organisations. Our primary focus is to foster healthy conversations across a wide array of topics.
Each discussion is facilitated by a moderator, ensuring an organised exchange of ideas. Some of the topics we have explored include ‘transgenders in sports’, ‘pro-life vs pro-choice’, ‘speciesism’, and even speculative ones like ‘Presence of Aliens on Earth’ and ‘Space exploration vs. Conservation of Earth’,” Abhishek says.
The topics are selected after brainstorming sessions and collaborations with moderators. In addition to traditional formats, they also have alternative methods such as parliamentary-style debates and discussions using topics arising out of fictional scenarios in movies, books, etc.
Ganga V R, a first-year postgraduate student at University of Kerala and moderator at Tatvika Avalokanam, says: “From Class 8, I have been a regular participant in debates. Typically, I would compete with peers of my age, following a narrow model that was geared towards winning. However, being part of Tatvika Avalokanam feels different. Here, involvement from diverse age groups and various fields offers unique perspectives. I believe that helps expand our thinking capacity.”
The idea for starting the debate club came from the immediate response to the Manaveeyam Veedhi conflict. “A minor issue escalated into a major fight, leading to the temporary shutdown of nightlife,” adds Ganga.
“This incident highlighted the increasing conflicts and decreasing negotiation skills among people. Thus, Tatvika Avalokanam aims to improve negotiation through dialogue, addressing the need to enhance conflict resolution skills within the community.”
Participants say the platform provides a comfortable space for them that does not harbour judgement, and most importantly, fosters a civilised atmosphere of dialogue.
“In one session, we discussed the choice of couples not to have children, which led to a deeper discussion on the significance of parenting and the hardships individuals faced during childhood. The conversation became personal, showing that it is not just about debating but also about freely expressing opinions in an open space,” says moderator Sreekuttan Vijayakumar, who is a data engineer.
He describes the group as the “most progressive community in the city”. Abhishek and Nicollette had initially hoped the forum to be more frequented by students but to their surprise, working individuals are now joining the club for the weekly discussions.
“It makes us happy to see them dedicate three hours of their holiday to this. Currently, we have 10–20 regular participants each week,” Abhishek says. “We are now planning to introduce Tatvika Avalokanam to children as vacation classes and also collaborate with colleges. This aims to create a generation equipped with skills to resolve conflicts through dialogues rather than escalate them by not talking meaningfully.”