NCC Army Day festival celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NCC Army Day festival has been celebrated by the NCC Group Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram, at Colachel Stadium at Pangode Military Camp to commemorate the 76th Army Day on Monday. Brigadier Anand Kumar, NCC Group Commander, Thiruvananthapuram Group, was the Chief Guest of the function and received the Guard of Honour given by the NCC Cadets.

The best cadets were felicitated during the function. Veteran of Madras Regiment, Subedar Balasubramoniam Nair, 90 and also a veteran of 65 Operations, who is one of the last two surviving members of the assault on Maharajake(honour title) in Sialkot sector, Rajiv PT, Ex-Director of K&L Directorate, and Biju S, Asianet Executive Editor, were also present on the occasion.

The main aim of the festival is to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens.

The festival also aims to enhance the self-confidence of cadets, deepen their value systems, and provide exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation.