International plant science symposium tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A two-day international plant science symposium titled ‘Advanced Technologies and Innovative Practices for Climate-Smart Agriculture: Bridging Academia, Industry and Society’ will begin at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, near here on Thursday.
The programme is being organised by the Post Graduate students of the college with collaborative support from agricultural company Corteva Agriscience.
The symposium will facilitate the partnership between industry and academia, fostering the development of technologies essential for climate resilient agriculture.
It aims to boost the start-up and entrepreneur ecosystem to develop technological solutions for cost-effective sustainable farming. The guests of honour of the symposium include International Rice Research Institute scientist Swati Nayak, and Anne Elise Stratton, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Hohenheim, Germany.
The other key speakers at the symposium are Saji Gopinath, VC, Digital University, Jiju P Alex, member, Kerala State Planning Board and scientists V S Santhosh Mithra and Pranab Kumar Mandal.