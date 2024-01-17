International plant science symposium tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A two-day international plant science symposium titled ‘Advanced Technologies and Innovative Practices for Climate-Smart Agriculture: Bridging Academia, Industry and Society’ will begin at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, near here on Thursday.

The programme is being organised by the Post Graduate students of the college with collaborative support from agricultural company Corteva Agriscience.

The symposium will facilitate the partnership between industry and academia, fostering the development of technologies essential for climate resilient agriculture.