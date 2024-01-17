PKS Raj Bhavan march on casteism row on Wednesday; cops say probe on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The police will record the detailed statement from the staff of the Raj Bhavan in connection with the allegation that caste discrimination is prevalent there. The police team led by the Cantonment assistant commissioner recorded the statements of the staff after one of the employees lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi (PKS), the feeder outfit of the CPM, will conduct a protest march to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday demanding a detailed probe into the death of Raj Bhavan contract staff Vijesh Kani.

The CPM had decided to intensify the stir against the Raj Bhavan using its feeder outfits after the tussle between the state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reached its crescendo.