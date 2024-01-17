PKS Raj Bhavan march on casteism row on Wednesday; cops say probe on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The police will record the detailed statement from the staff of the Raj Bhavan in connection with the allegation that caste discrimination is prevalent there. The police team led by the Cantonment assistant commissioner recorded the statements of the staff after one of the employees lodged a complaint. Meanwhile, Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi (PKS), the feeder outfit of the CPM, will conduct a protest march to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday demanding a detailed probe into the death of Raj Bhavan contract staff Vijesh Kani.
The CPM had decided to intensify the stir against the Raj Bhavan using its feeder outfits after the tussle between the state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reached its crescendo.
The complainant, Muraleedharan, had alleged that the contractual staff who belonged to a ‘lower caste’ faced discrimination and humiliation from certain Raj Bhavan staff. The allegation was mainly pointed towards Raj Bhavan garden supervisor Baiju and head gardener Asokan.
The issue came to light after the death of Vijesh. Vijesh had died of liver cirrhosis, but his parents alleged that he was a victim of caste discrimination and was regularly subjected to verbal caste slurs by some of the Raj Bhavan staff. Baiju and Asokan were booked under non-bailable sections. Cantonment assistant commissioner Stuart Keeler said they are awaiting more evidence to prove the charges against the erring staff. Meanwhile, Vithura police that probed Vijesh’s death ruled out any foul play in the incident.