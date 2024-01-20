A dance on the rocks

Mussels, thus, are high in demand. The larger ones fetch a price of up to Rs 10 each, while the cost of the smaller ones fluctuates based on market demand.

To get the best ones, the sea must be tranquil, allowing the divers to skilfully navigate the space around the rock to which the mussels cling. The September-June period is when the sea recedes, revealing the rocks and the attached mussels.

During the rest of the year, the mussels remain underwater. The task of collecting the mussels then becomes formidable and can be done only by seasoned, specially trained fishermen.

However, now, the beach has become a stage for this special event. The process of diving in, getting to the rock, spotting the best mussels, and cutting them from the rock so that they ultimately reach the plates of food connoisseurs is no less a dance between man and nature.