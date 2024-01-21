Thiruvananthapuram: Money stolen from shop at Vellarada

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : An unidentified man broke into a shop at Vellarada near Neyyattinkara and stole cash in broad daylight on Saturday. The theft was reported at the provisional store owned by Anilkumar at Panachamoodu.

The Vellarada police registered a case, and a probe has begun. The police the CCTV footage of the suspect is available.

The thief came on a motorcycle wearing a helmet and broke the cash box on the table around 1.30 pm using an iron rod. At that time, Anilkumar had gone home for lunch.

“After stealing the cash, the thief, wearing a blue shirt, went towards Karakonam. Anil Kumar has lost more than Rs 1 lakh. A probe has been launched based on the CCTV footage,” a police official said.

Two days ago, there was an incident where rubber sheets were stolen in broad daylight from the house of Nandu, who resides at Kathipara.