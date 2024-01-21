Thiruvananthapuram: Technopark launches revamped website

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Technopark has launched its refurbished web portal (www.technopark.org) and a new mobile app, offering a host of features that will enhance and elevate the experience of users with a global appeal. Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair unveiled the revamped website and launched the new mobile app on Saturday.

The website integrates major client interactive systems to a single platform. The portal has features like custom Content Management System (CMS), modular components, document management, role-based access, security hardened, space request queue, facility for booking and job listing for Technopark companies.

The mobile app, which has Android and iOS versions, has dynamic content management as well as specifications like CMS, job search, company search, announcements and events. “People have always been at the forefront in the synergy of IT infrastructure and ecology in Technopark. The new design, language, and presentation in both website and app were conceived with this aspect in mind. Both the platforms of Technopark will empower the users by offering infinite flexibility and ensuring faster delivery of services,” said Sanjeev.

Kerala IT Parks CMO Manjit Cherian said, “As we enter the New Year, our revamped website and app, with a global and people-centric design will empower users everywhere. This fresh start isn’t just change; it’s a catalyst for renewed growth.”

IT Manager Azeeb A K said it is vital for the digital strategies of Technopark to appeal to the global prospects as well as the present community of companies and employees. Technopark CFO Jayanthi L, projects GM Madhavan Praveen, customer relationship AGM Vasanth Varada and other officials of Technopark along with representatives of Xocortx Advance Systems, the Kochi-based company that revamped the website and built the mobile app, were also present at the launch.