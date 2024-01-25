Playing the good cop

“Our role is to facilitate assistance,” explains Biju T, beat patrol officer at the Kovalam police station.

“Regular patrols in the area bring our focus to such problems. We take it to samithi and speak to groups or people who can help. Sometimes, people require support to procure medicines and food. We do not do anything ourselves; we connect them to those who can help and encourage them to route the resources directly to the beneficiaries.”

The station has so far facilitated the construction of two such homes and maintenance of three, and all of them for people who had life stories similar or worse than that of Shobha’s.

This project apart, the police station has also reached out with help to senior citizens, the differently-abled, and needy students.

“There are several people willing to help. We just need to play the catalyst,” says another officer. “In Kovalam, foreigners come willing to help and all they want to know is the genuinity of the cases. Nowadays, even those who want to contribute their mite on specific occasions approach us.”

Most of the 25 police stations in the city, all under the Janamaithri umbrella, have similar stories to narrate, say officers. The idea of the scheme is to breach the distance between the public and the police personnel so that law enforcement becomes more people-centric.

There are about 12 such projects under Janamaithri helping the police to forge friendships with people. Some of them in implementation are the ‘Prashanthi’ scheme where senior citizens are segregated into three categories based on their mobility and life situation; the ‘Empact’ programme (Enhanced Monitoring by Police and Citizens of Thiruvananthapuram) where regular meetings are convened with residents’ associations to take stock of the movement of people; ‘Agniparavakal’ where the back-benchers in schools are encouraged to enhance their performance; ‘Chit-Chat’ where there is scrutiny of absentees in schools to curb children from getting into anti-social activities, etc.

This apart, there are women’s safety programmes, regular medical and palliative camps, and anti-drug campaigns. “Our latest initiative is to encourage residents’ associations to expand their street monitoring network through CCTVs,” City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju.

“An issue raised by them is about the number of people frequenting residential localities whose identity (or the lack of knowledge of it) causes concern. This is very often the case in houses given on rent, especially as PG facilities. Guidelines will soon be issued to the owners of houses given on rent to mandatorily keep a record of the KYC details of the tenants.”

The police are also entering into consultations with citizens to devise more schemes to address issues that are on their priority list, top among them being the case of unknown people frequenting their localities.

“Also, citizens often demand that representatives from departments such as KWA, KSEB, corporation, and PWD, attend the meetings. It will be a good idea for utility departments to depute an officer to Janamaithri meetings,” says Nagaraju.

He adds that one of the upcoming schemes is akin to what was done in Kochi — Say Hello to Your Neighbour (SHYNE). “We want people to know their neighbours better and thus help us ward off crime,” says Nagaraju.