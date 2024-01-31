Vizhinjam Port: First phase of work will be completed by Dec, says min

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ports and Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said that 72% of the Vizhinjam Port’s work has been completed. He was responding to a question in the assembly on Tuesday.

The minister said that 87.75% of the berth works, 81.18% of buildings, 51.80% of road and gate construction works were completed.

He added that the first phase would be completed by December. The minister said the government was examining a proposal to start a passenger ship service between Thiruvananthapuram and the UAE.

Power Minister K Krishnankutty said that DC fast charging stations of 30 KV would be installed at enforcement offices in 14 districts and selected district collectorates.

“Electric vehicle charging facilities working on solar power will be installed on national highways, MC Road and state highways in the next financial year. Hydrogen valley and hydrogen hub will be established in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha with the support of the Union Department of Science and Technology Department,” said Krishnankutty.

He said the facilities aimed at large-scale production of green hydrogen. Besides domestic production, green hydrogen will be exported through Kochi and Vizhinjam Ports, he added.

Mission 1000

Approval was given for 88 of the 152 applications received under the Mission 1000 project of the industries department, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. Applications have been also invited for the second phase.

The government will provide `50,000 to the local self-government institutions to identify and promote a local product. He added that 640 local self-government institutions have identified a product.

KSFE chitty

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said a special scheme was being planned for the benefit of people who defaulted installment payment of chitties run by the KSFE and repayment of loans.

Balagopal said that arrears until December 31 would be considered under the scheme. The plan was to roll out the scheme in February, he added.