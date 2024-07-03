Venpalavattom accident: Case charged against victim’s sister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pettah police have registered a case against the woman who rode the two-wheeler which was involved in the tragic accident at Venpalavattom on Monday.

A case was registered against Sini for overspeeding and carelessness after the accident in which her sister Simi lost her life. Sini along with her sister Simi and her child, Sivanya, were travelling by two-wheeler from Kazhakkoottam to Pettah when they fell off the bridge. Police said that Sini was overspeeding to reach home before the rain.

According to the statement given by Sini, she said she was exhausted from the long journey and was sleepy. “The case was filed as part of the procedures following the accident,” said police sources.

After the post-mortem Simi’s body was taken to her home in Kovalam. Simi’s daughter Sivanya is under treatment at a private hospital in the city. Sivanya has a minor injury on her left leg.